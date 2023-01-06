New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine

This is the most extensive package granted by Washington to Kiev since Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February 24.

This Friday, the U.S. State Department announced the delivery of a new military aid package to Ukraine amounting to 3.075 billion dollars.

According to the government statement, 2.85 billion dollars from Pentagon reserves will go directly to Volodymir Zelenski's government. Another 225 million dollars from the Foreign Military Financing program will be used to modernize the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The package includes 682 million dollars for European partners and allies to incentivize and complete donations of military equipment to Ukraine.

The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, armored personnel carriers, surface-to-air missiles, ammunition, and others.

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 155mm artillery, armored personnel carriers confirmed in $3 billion new US military aid package for Ukraine

There will be 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles with 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250 000 rounds of 25 mm ammunition, among other armaments, according to information from the U.S. Department of Defense.

In this regard, the agency's director, Antony Blinken, said that the new package "will raise total U.S. military aid to Ukraine to about $24.9 billion," which he considered "an unprecedented figure since the beginning of the Biden Administration."

As for humanitarian aid and military support, Washington has provided Kiev with more than half of the total amount it has received from more than 40 countries. The figure amounts to 51.246 billion dollars, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.