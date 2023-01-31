New Protests Demanding Peruvian President’s Resignation

Demonstrators carry pictures of the victims of the violent repression by security forces.

A new day of demonstrations is being held this Tuesday in Peru to continue demanding the resignation of President-elect Dina Boluarte, early general elections for 2023, the closing of Congress and a Constituent Assembly.

TeleSUR's correspondent in Peru, Lucas Aguayo, reported that hundreds of people gathered in Lima (the capital) to march peacefully through the city's streets against the Peruvian government.

The demonstrators carried pictures of the victims of the security forces' violent repression of the protests and demanded justice.

Jaime Herrera, also a teleSUR correspondent, said that several delegations mobilized in Juliaca, Puno region, to express their demands and ratified that they would continue the protests.

One of the demonstrators said that Boluarte does not listen to them and "does not represent us, the department of Puno, because she has denied us (...) We want her to resign because on January 9, several of our brothers died and we want justice for them.

In Lambayeque, sectors of the population took to the streets to join the protest, demanding Boluarte's resignation, early elections and a constituent assembly.

In turn, the Ombudsman's Office detailed in a report that until 1:00 p.m. (local time), mobilizations and concentrations were registered in provinces such as Huaraz, Caylloma, Arequipa, Callao, Cusco, San Roman, Sandia, San Antonio de Putina, among others.

There were also roadblocks in 23 provinces, including Chota, Contumazá, Chanchamayo, Huamanga, Chincheros, Andahuaylas, Anta, Espinar, Quispicanchi, Canchis, Melgar, Tambopata, Carabaya, Azángaro, Lampa, San Román, Huancané, Moho, Puno, El Collao, Chucuito, Arequipa and Puerto Inca.

On the other hand, the Peruvian Congress once again postponed the plenary session to debate whether or not to approve the initiative to advance the elections for 2023.

The session will be held on February 1, after the Congress announced the day before that it would be postponed for that day amid the protests registered in the country and that, among their demands, ask for the advancement of the elections.

Previously, the entity also announced that "the first legislature of the annual session 2022-2023 will be extended to debate the constitutional reforms demanded by the population".

Protests have been ongoing in Peru since December 7 last year, when Congress dismissed then-President Pedro Castillo and swore in Boluarte.

As a result of the violent police and military repression of the demonstrations, more than 60 deaths and hundreds of injuries have been reported.