Peruvian Congress Postpones Debate on Early Elections

While members of the Executive and Legislative branches continue to cling to their positions, Peruvians are protesting in the streets and highways despite the country is militarized.

For the second time in less than 48 hours, Peruvian lawmakers postponed the debate on a bill that proposes advancing the general elections to October.

Through social networks, authorities indicated that the plenary session had been postponed from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time. This decision, however, was harshly criticized by those who fear a prolongation of the serious crisis in this South American country.

Over the last week, massive protests against President Dina Boluarte forced Congress President Jose Williams to extend the current period of legislative sessions until February 10.

On Monday, however, he adjourned debate on the bill. This happened just hours after the Lower House voted to reconsider the early vote rejection which took place on Jan. 27. The reconsideration was approved with 66 votes in favor, 44 votes against, and 6 abstentions.

So far, the parliamentary groups that have most opposed the advancement of the general elections are the far-right Popular Renovation party, the centrist Popular Action party, and the Free Peru party, which sponsored Pedro Castillo in the latest presidential elections.

For the bill to be approved, the favorable vote of 87 out of 130 lawmakers is required. Even if this were to happen, the decision of the Plenary of Congress must be put to a vote again in the next legislature, since it implies a constitutional reform.

On Sunday, Boluarte announced that if Parliament does not approve the early general elections he will immediately send two bills to hold elections in 2023 and reform the current Constitution, which was approved in 1993 during the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori, who is currently in prison for crimes against humanity.

