The Russian parliamentary commission of inquiry into the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine reported that it considers inviting U.S. Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the son of U.S. President Hunter Biden to testify.



The Russian Ministry of Defense reported to be in possession of the correspondence of Hunter Biden, son of the American president, which confirms his important financial link with the biolaboratories for military use in Ukraine.

The head of the radiological, chemical and biological defense forces of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said the documents show his relationship with employees of the U.S. Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency and Pentagon contractors in Ukraine.

Kirillov told reporters that the content proves that Hunter Biden contributed to creating a financial opportunity to carry out work with pathogens in Ukraine by ensuring the attraction of funds for Black & Veatch and Metabiota.

Earlier, State Duma (Lower House) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin demanded an explanation from U.S. President Joe Biden about his son’s links to Ukrainian biolaboratory military experiments.

The politician wrote on Telegram that it is not just any person involved in the creation of biolabs in Ukraine, but the very President of the United States.

He stressed that the investment fund run by his son is one of the financiers of research and implementation of the U.S. military-biological program in that country. Obviously, Joe Biden, both as a father, and as a head of State, knew about these activities, Volodin said.

According to the deputy, the U.S. president is obliged to explain to the international community the facts discovered by the Russian forces in Ukraine, while the U.S. Congress should conduct its own investigation.

Nuland, for her part, speaking at a hearing before the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on March 9, admitted there are facilities in Ukraine where research in the field of biology is being conducted, and Washington is trying to prevent them from falling under the control of Russian forces.

Metabiota, the US company funded by US Department of Defence’s Threat Reduction Agency to operate biolabs in Ukraine, was founded by Nathan Wolfe who is linked to the Global Virome Project, EcoHealth, World Economic Forum, Hunter Biden and Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/QsKKwCy5s1 pic.twitter.com/aHRzgYAjVg — de nachtzuster onderzoekt (@Nachtzuster2) March 24, 2022

However, evidence of an emergency cleanup by Kiev of traces of the military biological program implemented in Ukraine and financed by the U.S. Department of Defense was revealed.

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, they received intelligence from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories about the emergency destruction of particularly dangerous pathogens on February 24, including plague, anthrax, tularemia, and cholera.