A Russian parliamentary commission held its first meeting on Thursday, announcing the establishment of four working groups to investigate U.S.-controlled biolabs in Ukraine.

The commission heard information from the Russian Defense Ministry on the investigation into biological research by American specialists in Ukraine. During Russia's special military operation, the dangerous biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine were revealed, said Irina Yarovaya, deputy chairperson of the State Duma.

"Dangerous both for Russia and for Ukraine itself. We are talking about secret activities controlled by the U.S. Department of Defense, with signs of the development of biological weapons," she said.

The four working groups will conduct a detailed analysis of all documents and facts, including at the expert level, the senior lawmaker noted.

"Today the commission has instructed the working groups on defense, security and international law to start working on materials on the involvement of Hunter Biden in the project in Ukraine, as well as an invitation for explanations from him and Victoria Nuland," Yarovaya said.

The investment fund Rosemont Seneca, currently managed by U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, financed the Pentagon's military biological program in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said last week. U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has admitted that "Ukraine has biological research facilities."

The Russian parliamentary commission will report its findings to President Vladimir Putin, the government and international organizations. Its next meeting will be held on April 4.