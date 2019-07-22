New Electromagnetic Attack Against Venezuelan Power Grid

"The Bolivarian Government has implemented protection and security protocols that allow us to ensure that we are already in the reconnection process to restore the electric power service in the shortest possible time."

A new blackout has just hit Venezuela, with at least 16 states reportedly losing power, including the capital Caracas. Social media users report that basic services have been affected. This includes the Caracas Metro, which has to shut down a number of lines. The new blackout comes mere months after an attack on the country's power grid left most of the nation without power for several days.

The following is the full statement by the Vice President of Communication, Tourism and Culture Jorge Rodriguez: "The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela informs all the people that today, at 4 and 45 in the afternoon, a national event of interruption of the electricity supply was presented. The first indications received from the investigation in Lower Caroni indicate the existence of an electromagnetic attack that sought to affect the hydroelectric generation system of Guayana, the main provider of this service in the country.

Fortunately, and after the focused aggressions during the months of March and April of this year, the Bolivarian Government has implemented protection and security protocols that allow us to ensure that we are already in the reconnection process to restore the electric power service in the shortest possible time.

At the same time, we have activated, through the Electric General Staff, the CEO, and the corresponding ministries, the mechanisms to meet the contingencies in the supply of drinking water, the provision of transport services and the monitoring and approach of any situation in our health centers. We also inform that we have ordered the deployment of the competent security agencies to guarantee the peace and tranquility of the entire population. Those who have attacked the noble people of Venezuela in every possible way and in a systematic way will once again know about the temper and courage that, in the midst of the difficulties, we have shown as the daughters and sons of our Liberator Simón Bolívar. We will win"