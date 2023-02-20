New Day of Protests in Israel Against Judicial Reform

Today's protests included blockades of streets and avenues, and some demonstrators gathered in front of the residences of government officials.

Thousands of Israelis rallied on Monday in front of the Parliament in Jerusalem on the occasion of the vote on the judicial reform pushed by Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The protesters reject the approval of a reform that would undermine the separation of powers, weaken the Judiciary, and grant excessive power to the Executive.

The first instance of the vote in Parliament approved the bill with 63 votes in favor, 47 against and no abstentions. Two rounds of voting still remain.

Such result followed several rounds of negotiations between the government and the opposition, which called today for the annulment of the bill. President Isaac Herzog has been the mediator in the negotiations.

Protesters stormed the gallery of the parliament building in Israel as the Knesset began debating a controversial judicial reform bill. 60,000 protesters gathered outside Parliament. pic.twitter.com/zKrs3PbKF2 — LoTus (@LoTus01132239) February 21, 2023

The bill will return to the Constitution, Legislation and Justice Committee to prepare for the other two debates, scheduled for the end of March.

The reform seeks to modify the composition of the judges' selection committee and to restrict the Supreme Court's ability to review and modify laws. In addition, the "annulment clause" would allow a simple majority of deputies in Parliament to annul judgments issued by the Supreme Court.

The judicial reform has triggered demonstrations across the country that began two months ago. Protesters rallied in front of the Knesset (Parliament) a week ago. On Saturday, a mass rally took place in Tel Aviv also in rejection of the reform's approval.