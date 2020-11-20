New British-Cuban Biotechnology Joint Venture Debuts in the UK

The Cuban-British joint venture BioFarma Innovations was formally presented in the United Kingdom during an online seminar where Cuba's outstanding results in biotechnology were exhibited, according to the Caribbean nation's embassy in London on Friday.

At the event, which was sponsored by the Caribbean Council, the advantages derived from this economic and commercial association were analyzed in the presence of the executive director of that organization, Chris Bennet, the co-president of the Cuba Initiative, Lord David Triesman, and the development director of the Cuban company Hebert Biotec S.A., Merardo Pujol.

BioFarma Innovations, the result of an agreement between the Cuban company BioCubaFarma and the British company SG Innovations Ltd., was launched last August to expedite access of the British Commonwealth and Europe more generally to the broad portfolio of medicines patented by the Cuban biotechnology industry, as well as to its experience in the sector.

Under the title "Bringing Cuban biopharmaceuticals to patients worldwide: a new British-Cuban joint venture," the seminar also focused on issues such as the commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the world, the protection of intellectual property, as well as the opportunities that exist to expand this relationship and bring Cuban medicines to many more patients on the planet.

BioFarma Innovations, empresa de #Cuba y #ReinoUnido, llevará a pacientes de todo el orbe la biofarmacéutica cubana, una de las mas avanzadas del mundo. Acelerará el desarrollo de medicamentos avanzados como los de apoyo a respuesta global a la #COVID19 https://t.co/9KOjUuTF7w — Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR) November 20, 2020

"BioFarma Innovations, a company of Cuba and the United Kingdom, will take Cuban biopharmaceuticals, one of the most advanced in the world, to patients all over the world. It will accelerate the development of advanced medicines such as those supporting the global response to COVID19."

According to the Cuban embassy in the British capital, the panelists emphasized the participation of Cuban science in facing the pandemic, the successful use of Cuban biotechnological products in the fight against COVID-19, and the development -by the Antillean nation- of three vaccination candidates against the disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

It was also announced in the webinar that all of these results had been achieved despite the intensification of the unilateral economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained against the Caribbean country for 60 years.

According to what was announced, the Cuban Chamber of Commerce and the British Embassy in Havana will organize a similar seminar next December 11 in Cuba.