BioCubaFarma Signs Agreement with Ukraine's Heart Institute

The business group for Cuba's biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, BioCubaFarma, has signed various cooperation agreements since May with Ukrainian scientific entities to strengthen relations between the two countries in science, education, and trade.

According to a press release Friday from the official web site of Cuba's Foreign Relations Ministry, the Cuban state enterprise, a leader in the island's struggle against COVID-19, is currently in conversations with Ukraine's Heart Institute to broaden ties in the cardiological field.

This month, BioCubaFarma signed a memorandum of understanding with the V.P. Komisarenko Institute of Endocrinology and Metabolism of Ukraine's Academy of Medical Sciences about the possible use of HEBERPROT-P, a leading medication produced by Cuba's biotechnology sector to treat diabetic foot ulcers.

Similarly, BioCubaFarma signed another two memoranda of understanding with Ukrainian scientific and medical organizations to confront the pandemic provoked by the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

The press release adds that oncology is another medical field where future collaborations can also be expected; the R.E. Kavetsky Institute for Experimental Pathology, Oncology, and Radiobiology of Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences, for example, signed an agreement with BioCubaFarma last May 2019.

The signing of these various agreements is the result of previous meetings between both parties, such as the first Medical-Pharmaceutical Forum that took place in Kiev in 2018, organized by both the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine and the Cuban Chamber of Commerce.