New Bodies Recovered From Mass Graves in Al Shifa

The bodies of 49 people were discovered in a third mass grave at the Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip by rescue and ambulance teams, the Gazan Government Press Office reported.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the crimes of genocide and the continuous massacres committed by the occupying army against the Palestinian people", the statement said.

He also declared that the government considers "the American Administration, the international community and the occupation fully responsible for these mass graves and this flagrant aggression".

With this new finding, the number of mass graves found within hospitals increased to seven: one at Kamal Adwan Hospital, three at Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the same number at Nasser Medical Complex.

جريمة إسرائيلية جديدة.. مقبرة جماعية ثالثة تضم أكثر من 30 شهيدًا دفنهم جيش الاحتلال في ساحة مجمع الشفاء الطبي#الجزيرة_مباشر #غزة_لحظة_بلحظة pic.twitter.com/11SObpIc7J — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) May 8, 2024 The text reads,

A new Israeli crime.. A third mass grave containing more than 30 martyrs buried by the occupation army in the courtyard of the Shifa Medical Complex

In total, more than 520 bodies have been recovered; while government teams have not completed exhumation operations, they hope to find dozens of new bodies.

Following the discovery, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for an independent investigation into the mass graves and indicated that some of the people buried there might have been illegally executed.