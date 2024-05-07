Spanish University Students Protest in Favor of Palestine

More and more universities are joining the cause in the Iberian country, while Isabel Ayuso does not want campus protests over Gaza and demands that rectors leave "politics out of the classroom".

On Tuesday, protests in support of Palestine have taken over Spanish university campuses mainly in the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, the Valencian Community, the Basque Country, Seville and Malaga.

After more than 2000 students have been arrested in the United States, students from the University of Valencia set up their stores and established their claims to university authorities.

Esther Monge, student of Political Science and member of the association "Estudiants per Palestina", is one of the visible faces of the encampments in Valencia, as part of the boycott movement, divestment and sanctions (BDS) of "País Valenciá", from which the idea arose.

The university students demand that their rectors cut off their relations with Israel and the central government, with special emphasis on the cessation of arms sales. On this side, the target of the protests is being added to Banco Santander, which has been accused of financing the arms industry, which in turn feeds Israel with weapons.

In addition to Spain, the focus of protests in support of Palestine has grown in Austria, Italy, Finland, Denmark and Germany.