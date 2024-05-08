Zionist Troops Block Karem Shalom Crossing

According to local sources, the closure of the road was the result of a "Hamas attack", although there is no evidence of this

On Wednesday, Israel again closed the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, further restricting the entry of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian population.

According to local sources, the closure of the road was the result of a "Hamas attack", although there is no evidence of this. Likewise, Zionist spokesmen said that Israel is interested in humanitarian aid.

Tel Aviv’s statements have been totally denied by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), which warned today that no aid was coming into Gaza.

Israel also tends to count all vehicles arriving at military posts for inspection as entrances for trucks carrying humanitarian aid, and many times they even obstruct firing and "pre-emptive" against aid transports.

Without fuel, trucks cannot move critical humanitarian assistance, water pumps will stop functioning & the remaining hospitals will shut down.



This happens at a time we are racing against the clock to respond to immense humanitarian needs across the #Gaza Strip.



"No fuel or aid has entered the Gaza Strip and this is disastrous for the humanitarian response," UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler said today.

The Rafah crossing at the southern end of the Gaza Strip is also closed after the Israeli army took it as part of a military operation in the east of the town, killing dozens of people after two days of heavy shelling.