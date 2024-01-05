New Israeli Massacres Leave 124 Palestinians Dead in Gaza

So far, the Israeli offensive has resulted in 22,600 Palestinians killed and 57,910 people injured.

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that Israeli occupation forces killed at least 162 Palestinians and injured 296 people in Gaza over the last 24 hours.

The WAFA agency documented numerous Israeli airstrikes along the coastal enclave, one of which resulted in five deaths in a cemetery near the Yabalia refugee camp.

"Israeli occupation planes and artillery continued to bombard houses, residential buildings, and displaced persons' tents in Jan Yunis, causing the death of at least eight citizens and injuries to others," WAFA stated in reference to another attack.

In the city of Zawaida, at least two Gazans died in an Israeli airstrike on homes, while three people lost their lives, and five were injured in the Mawasi al-Qarara area.

It manages to get worse.. Gaza is literally being flooded with SEWAGE water. SEWAGE. pic.twitter.com/WSgtoPLZSi — missfalasteenia (@missfalsteenia) January 5, 2024

Furthermore, Israeli artillery targeted refugee camps such as Maghazi and Bureij, and Israeli warships fired upon the beaches of Deir al Balah in the center of the enclave.

Hamas' armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reported "fierce battles" against the Israeli military in various parts of Gaza, including Jan Yunis, where they claimed to have hit three Israeli tanks with projectiles.

Since early October 2023, the Israeli military offensive against Gaza has resulted in 22,600 Palestinians killed and 57,910 injured. The death toll could be much higher, as around 8,000 bodies remain under the rubble of buildings destroyed in the bombings.