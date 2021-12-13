Netherlands Denies Venezuelan Delegation's Arrival to the Hague

"A meeting with Karim Khan was scheduled for tomorrow for the development of the memorandum of understanding," explained Rodríguez.

Venezuela's executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, denounced that the Netherlands prevented the transfer of a representative delegation of the South American country's government to The Hague, where a meeting with the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, was scheduled.

In a press conference, Rodriguez announced that Venezuela presented its energetic protest rejecting the violation of the agreements that exist between the ICC and the Netherlands for this type of memorandum.

"Tomorrow, a meeting was scheduled with Karim Khan for the development of the memorandum of understanding," explained Rodriguez.

She pointed out that the Netherlands "is violating the agreement between the ICC and Venezuela," she pointed out.

#ENVIVO | Vicepresidenta de Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, denuncia incumplimiento de los acuerdos internacionales por parte de la Países Bajos, el cual no le permite a la delegación venezolana reunirse con el fiscal la Corte Penal Internacional pic.twitter.com/pvJfbmRiiv — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) December 13, 2021

"#LIVE: Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounces non-compliance with international agreements by the Netherlands, which does not allow the Venezuelan delegation to meet with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court."

"There is cynicism and deceit behind this decision; they cannot put impediments for a State to move to fulfill a work agenda between the ICC and Venezuela," she urged.

"It is shameful what is happening; in view of this situation, President Nicolás Maduro has instructed to inform all international bodies to schedule this meeting in another country to be able to comply with the agreement," she said.