Neo-Nazism Is Spreading Through Europe, Lavrov Condemns

During the inauguration of the International Russophile Movement's first congress on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that neo-nazism is spreading across more and more European countries.

"Neo-nazist movements are increasingly welcomed in European countries, where more and more sacred monuments reminiscent of the war against Nazism are being demolished. Rallies to honor the Waffen-SS veterans are also being held,” Lavrov lamented.

He stressed that his country's peace and stability is being threatened not only by the Nazism resurgence but also by the advance of the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) towards Russian borders and the creation of a military alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Obsessed with greatness and exclusivity, Western countries fight to the death to dominate the world. To that end, they are currently waging a hybrid war against Russia, which they demonize in front of the international community,” Lavrov said.

He stressed that the Russian authorities, unlike the Western ones, do not seek confrontation since they do not look upon other countries over their shoulders or intend to issue orders under threat of destruction.

"Instead, we seek to promote a human attitude towards people and the need to resist Western dictates, two tasks that have become more relevant than ever," Lavrov said.

Held in Moscow, the International Russophile Movement's first congress seeks to promote initiatives to strengthen relations between Russophile communities in Eurasia.

Nikolai Malinov, the head of the Bulgarian National Russophile Movement, and actor Steven Seagal, Russia’s special representative for Humanitarian Relations with the U.S. and Japan, also participated in it.