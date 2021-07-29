Native Americans Carry Giant Totem to Washington, Demand Rights

Many sacred lands of the Native Americans are in jeopardy by industrial exploitation; hence, the alliance collected over 75,000 signatures to demand their right to participate in the decision-making process regarding these properties.

Native American tribes carried a 25-foot Totem Pole to Washington DC on Thursday to raise awareness over the sacred lands and urge president Biden to protect them.

"The Red Road to DC totem journey has brought together over 17 tribal nations who have been struggling and organizing and praying since the beginning of time to protect their sacred places," the Native organizers' Alliance Director Judith LeBlanc said, as reported by Sputnik.

If you’re in the DC, join us Thursday for the welcome ceremony for the Totem Pole, the final stop for the #RedRoad2DC. @SecDebHaaland will officially welcome the Totem Pole at 2pm ET on the National Mall. Join also via FB Live via @_IllumiNatives @ndncollective @NativeOrganizer pic.twitter.com/oaX2MqSeM4 — Crystal EchoHawk (@CrystalEchoHawk) July 29, 2021

Many sacred lands of the Native Americans are in jeopardy by industrial exploitation, hence, the alliance collected over 75,000 signatures to demand their right to participate in the decision-making process regarding these properties. The Totem, a sacred symbol, will remain outside the National Museum of the American Indian.

"We believe that the best way to solve the problems that we face in this country and Indian country, our territories, is... with us sitting at the decision table and we are part of decision making, not waiting for the federal government to decide after consulting us," LeBlanc added.