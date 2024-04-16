Namibia: Workshop to Address Agricultural Crisis

In his speech at the workshop, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Carl Schlettwein underscored the urgent need for action as Namibia grapples with below-normal rainfall and erratic weather patterns.

On Monday, Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform convened a crucial annual five-day planning workshop to address the nation's agricultural crisis.

The event, held in the national capital of Windhoek, brought together key stakeholders from across the country to strategize solutions to pressing issues in the face of mounting climate challenges.

"It is common knowledge that about 70 percent of the population directly and indirectly depends on agriculture for their livelihoods. This is a reminder to us all to take this sector and its programs very seriously and to thoroughly implement them," he said, emphasizing the transformative impact of providing essential services like water access to rural communities.

Key concerns discussed during the workshop included the looming food insecurity crisis, with widespread crop failures predicted due to unfavorable climatic conditions.

According to Schlettwein, Namibia's Crop Prospects, Food Security and Drought Situation Report 2024 indicates that the southwestern African nation will probably experience widespread crop failures, resulting in severe food shortages.

"Unfortunately, our neighbors whom we usually depend on have also received below-normal rainfall, significantly reducing their cereal production. This means that we will have to import cereals from other sources outside the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Region," he said.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fiscal year was also a point of discussion, focusing on balancing budgetary constraints with the urgent need for resource allocation.

While capital expenditure received a boost, operational budget cuts raised concerns about service delivery to farmers and stakeholders.

Priority projects identified included agricultural production, infrastructure development and land reform initiatives to address historical inequalities. Plans for expanding water resource management and infrastructure were outlined, with an emphasis on ensuring water security for all.

Schlettwein stressed the importance of timely implementation and effective coordination to maximize the impact of ministry programs, as he called upon international support and collaboration to help Namibia navigate these challenging times and build a more resilient agricultural sector.