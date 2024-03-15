Namibia for Collaborative Action, Water Sustainability

Schlettwein emphasized the need for immediate action to address the challenges facing water resources in Namibia, particularly in arid regions like Kunene.

On Thursday, Namibia called for heightened collaboration across sectors to secure sustainable water access for the nation's populace, industries, wildlife and environment.

Speaking at the commemoration of World Wetlands Day and World Water Day 2024 in Opuwo, the capital of Namibia's northwestern region of Kunene, Carl Schlettwein, minister of agriculture, water and land reform, emphasized the importance of prioritizing water management and conservation efforts to safeguard future generations.

"I am convinced that the time has come for us to consider access to water a basic human right. We have the right to live, which becomes moot if water is unavailable," he said. Schlettwein emphasized the need for immediate action to address the challenges facing water resources in Namibia, particularly in arid regions like Kunene.

"Water is of existential importance to households for life, food production, cultural norms, provision of health, education, economic activities, and maintenance of the natural environment, including wildlife," he said.

He underpinned the efforts made by the Namibian government to improve water access and management, including the construction of infrastructure such as pipelines and boreholes.

He also emphasized the importance of transboundary cooperation in managing shared water resources, citing the Kunene River as a prime example of successful collaboration between Namibia and Angola.

Schlettwein also called for increased awareness, collaboration and investment in water management and research to ensure sustainable development and climate resilience.