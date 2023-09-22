Namibia: Online Tourist Visa Application Service Launched

I have no doubt that with the launch of the online tourist visa application, our tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles. This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women," Kawana said.

On Friday, Namibia officially launched its online tourist visa application service aimed at facilitating tourism and driving economic growth.

Speaking at the launch in the country's capital of Windhoek, Albert Kawana, minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, said that the new service is in line with Namibia's broader push toward digitalization and e-governance.

According to official data, it comes on the heels of the successful introduction of visas on arrival earlier this year, which Kawana said has led to a significant increase in tourist arrivals and a positive impact on the country's economy.

"I have no doubt that with the launch of the online tourist visa application, our tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles. This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women," Kawana said.

Addressing security concerns, Kawana stated that the new system has been carefully designed with security in mind, urging both staff members and users to popularize and utilize this user-friendly facility to enhance convenience and efficiency.

According to Kawana, this innovative service allows travelers across the world to apply for tourist or holiday visas to Namibia from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, he also stated that the service is expected to significantly streamline and expedite the visa application process, making it more convenient for prospective visitors.