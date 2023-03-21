Namibia Celebrates 33 Years of Independence

At the 33rd independence anniversary celebrations held at Outapi on Tuesday, Namibian President Hage Geingob urged people to remain vigilant and combat various obstacles in an ever-changing world for the country to successfully navigate its course toward prosperity.

He said that the strides that the country has made since independence are an encouragement that the nation can enjoy peace, stability and development.

"If we continue in the Harambee spirit, (Harambee, a Kiswahili word meaning 'pulling together') we will enjoy countless successes moving forward as a nation. With each step we take, we get closer to the realization of our collective dreams and aspirations," Geingob said.

The president also said that there is more work that needs to be done for the country to realize its dreams and aspirations outlined in the National Development Plans and Vision 2030, which are augmented by the Harambee Prosperity Plans.

"We understand the needs of our people for jobs, shelter, food and self-actualization, and therefore we remain seized with improving the livelihoods of all Namibia's citizens with the understanding that only through shared prosperity can peace be maintained," Geingob said.

The Namibia Special Field Police Force has been called to deal with the youths who are marching against unemployment on Independence Day in Windhoek’s Katutura !!! pic.twitter.com/B8Uuzv8C48 — Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) March 21, 2023

"Through these policies and strategies, we plan to develop the green hydrogen industry and oil and gas sub-sectors, as well as enhance agricultural production as a means for accelerating industrial development and job creation in Namibia," he stated, adding that "we should reject any efforts to divide our citizens based on tribal, ethnic, racial, gender or religious differences."

"As a government committed to the improvement of the social welfare of Namibians, we will always strive to protect the fundamental rights of all and ensure that we all follow in the spirit of One Namibia, One Nation," Geingob noted.

The independence celebrations were marked with several cultural performances as well as a live band to highlight the country's diversity. Namibia was granted independence from South Africa on March 21, 1990, under a United Nations peace initiative.