NYC Prohibits Discrimination Based on Weight or Height

On Friday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed into law a bill that prohibits discriminating against anyone based on their height or weight in employment, housing, or public places.

"No one should be discriminated against because of their height and weight. We all deserve equal access to employment, housing, and public spaces, regardless of our appearance," Adams said after signing a law promoted by Dominican-origin councilman Shawn Abreu.

The law will help create more inclusive work environments and living spaces, regardless of how tall or heavy someone is when they are seeking employment or trying to rent an apartment.

"People with different body types are denied access to job opportunities and equal wages, and they have had no legal recourse to challenge it. Even worse, millions are taught to hate their bodies," Abreu said and emphasized that discrimination based on body size is a social justice issue and a threat to public health.

The NYC councilman also recalled that over 50 years ago, a group of people gathered in Central Park to protest the daily injustices faced by individuals due to their weight.

"While it took far too long to enact something so basic and widely supported, it is fitting that the most diverse New York City Council in history is the one to codify it in the same city where this movement began," he pointed out.

Nevertheless, the new law includes exceptions in cases where federal, state, or local laws or regulations require specific physical efforts such as firefighters or sanitation workers.