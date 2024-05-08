NASA and Boeing to Launch Starliner Crewed Mission

The flight test will carry astronauts Wilmore and Williams to the International Space Station.

NASA and Boeing are targeting no earlier than May 10 for launch of the first crewed mission of Starliner spacecraft, after Monday's launch attempt was scrubbed due to technical issues.

The spacecraft was scheduled to launch on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket at 10:34 p.m. Eastern Time Monday from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida.

The flight test will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station. The launch was scrubbed as teams were evaluating an oxygen relief valve on the Centaur upper stage on the Atlas V rocket.

The delay allows teams to complete data analysis on a pressure regulation valve on the liquid oxygen tank of the Atlas V rocket's Centaur upper stage and determine whether it is necessary to replace the valve.

United Launch Alliance officials have made the decision to roll back the Atlas V rocket, which is carrying the Starliner spacecraft, to the Vertical Integration Facility. This move is necessary to allow for the replacement of a faulty oxygen pressure relief valve found in the…

The two astronauts exited Starliner following the cancellation of the launch, and returned to the astronaut crew quarters at Kennedy Space Center.

ULA, as per the normal recycle process, also removed liquid oxygen and hydrogen from the Atlas V first and second stages.

This mission, dubbed the Crew Flight Test, could be the final major milestone before NASA deems Boeing's spacecraft ready for routine operations as part of the federal agency's Commercial Crew Program.