Musical Phenomenon in Latin America, a Mix of Flavors

Let's talk about what is known as Latin American music, due to its origin in different countries of the region. This category has a great extension, it includes subgenres of great variety and particular sound.

Latin American music emerged mainly to accompany the traditional dances of each region. With the introduction of instruments such as the Spanish guitar and the accordion, a new range of sounds was added to the aboriginal ways of making music.

Similarly, with the forced introduction of Africans to the continent to be used as laborers in the sugar and mining industries, new instruments and ways of making music arrived. As is common in this region, they mixed with the already existing sonorities to create an explosion of rhythms. The drums constitute the most significant contribution of the African culture.

Each country, as we have mentioned, has its own rhythms, which differentiate it from the rest. For experts, there are three countries that have one of the most widespread musical heritages in the world: Brazil, Cuba and Colombia, each with its own rhythms and melodies.

Brazil has as many rhythms, instruments, dances, festivities, as its large size, but as always the ones with Afro-Brazilian influence stand out. This is how we find the Frevo, the Choro, Bossa Nova, the Sertanejo, Tropicalia, the Brazilian Popular Music and the samba. The latter is an exponent of the musical culture of Brazil in the world, a rhythm that is cultivated and remains in the preference of the new generations. Some of the most famous sambas are "Aquarela do Brasil" by Ary Barroso, covered by musicians from all over the world.

Cuba, despite its insularity, has the richest cultural heritage in the Caribbean. Known as the island of music, its small size has not prevented it from revolutionizing international music with its rhythms. Undoubtedly, the most widespread Cuban musical genre in the world is the Son. The Guantanamera, by musician Joseito Fernandez, has been covered by thousands of musicians around the world. Rumba, Guaguancó, Mambo and Changüí are also Cuban heritage.

Colombia, land of very powerful rhythms. They vary according to the areas, so starting from the Caribbean coast to the interior of the country we find rhythms such as: Cumbia, bullerengue, mapalé, porro, puya, zafra, son and vallenato. Cumbia is the most representative rhythm of this country internationally. One of the most popular versions is entitled "Colombia tierra querida" by musician Lucho Bermúdez.

We cannot fail to mention other well-known musical genres in Latin America, such as Mexican music, with its bands that sing the famous rancheras or corridos, where they always tell a story. In Argentina we find the internationalized Tango, which was said to be a dance that unites bodies. Uruguayan Candombe also stands out, one of the most powerful rhythms in the world, based on big and small drums.

Latin America is home to the world's musical heritage, where all rhythms and sonorities converge in harmony with the realities of their creators.