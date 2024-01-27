Earthquake Shakes Central America

Local media reported that the telluric movement caused damage to the old church of San Pablo Jocopilas, in Suchitepéquez.

An earthquake of magnitude 6 shook Guatemala on Friday night and was perceived in El Salvador, Honduras and the Mexican state of Chiapas, with no victims so far, authorities said.

The National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (Insivumeh) of Guatemala indicated that the tremor was felt at 23:52 local time (05:52 GMT on Saturday), had a depth of 38.5 kilometers, with epicenter in the department of Escuintla, in the south of the country.

So far there was no record of victims for the natural event.

The correspondent of teleSUR in El Salvador, Roberto Hugo Preza, communicated in his account of the social network X: "A strong tremor has been felt tonight throughout the country. According to preliminary data the magnitude is 5.9 and it was located in the territory of Guatemala at 11.52 PM. At the moment no damage is reported".

In El Salvador, the authorities of the Ministry of Transport ruled out that the earthquake with an epicenter in the neighboring country triggered landslides in the roads, although they asked the population to be vigilant.