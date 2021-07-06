Haiti: Jovenel Moïse Appoints Ariel Henry as New Prime Minister

Opposition movements do not approve of the appointment and point out that it is yet another strategy of the Haitian president.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appointed Dr. Ariel Henry as the country's Prime Minister on Monday, the sixth to hold the post since the beginning of his governmental mandate in 2017.

According to the president's announcement, Henry "will have to form an open government that includes the vital forces of the Nation, solve the flagrant problem of insecurity and support the CEP for the realization of the general elections and the referendum."

He should also accompany the Electoral Council in the general elections and the constitutional referendum scheduled for September, the president said on social networks.

Joseph congratulated the newly appointed Prime Minister and urged him to create a consensus government to solve security problems and promote the elections. He also thanked the president for his confidence and the collaboration and support of the executive branch members.

However, several opposition parties and social organizations distanced themselves from the premier's appointment on Tuesday. Former senator Sorel Jacinthe, the former ally and leader of Inite, also distanced himself from the inauguration and refused to form the new executive branch.

Axel Richard, the leading member of the Fusion of Social Democrats party, doubted that the new head of government would solve the security problems and carry out the general elections.

The head of Inifos, Paul Denis, pointed out that Henry committed "political suicide" by accepting the post and pointed out that only with the departure of Moïse from power will it be possible to solve the current political crisis.

As demanded by the white overlords of the OAS, #Haiti's de facto puppet regime got a new Prime Minister - Dr. Ariel Henry, a 2004 coup minion who was funded by the International Republican Institute. This is the 6th PM in 4 years. Whatever it takes to block popular democracy. pic.twitter.com/A7xBot3RMc — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) July 6, 2021

For the Séctor Democrático y Popular, "the appointment of Dr. Ariel Henry has no political importance. It is a waste of time."

"Jovenel Moïse's constitutional mandate has ended as of February 7, 2021," the organization's spokesman, André Michel, told local media.

Ariel Henry is a neurosurgeon and served as Minister of Interior, Labor, and Social Affairs during the administration of Michel Martelly (2011-2016).

He also replaced Chancellor Claude Joseph, who took office in mid-April following the resignation of Joseph Jouthe.

Haiti is going through a severe political crisis and an increase in armed violence at the hands of gangs, with a toll of hundreds of deaths last June.

According to the United Nations, underprivileged neighborhoods of the capital, such as Martissant, Cité Soleil, or Bas Delmas, were affected with more than 13,000 displaced from their homes to shelters where they also suffer violence.