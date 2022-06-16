Cabrisas Welcomed by Lavrov in the Framework of 25th SPIEF

Within the framework of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed 16 the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas.

Both diplomats reaffirmed the excellent state of political relations between Russia and Cuba, stressing the significance of further deepening their cooperation ties.

Lavrov ratified Russia's historical position against the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for over half a century.

Cabrisas, for his part, expressed his gratitude for this position and recognized Russia's assistance to the island in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Cuban deputy prime minister met with Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, as well as with Sergey Glaziev, minister of Economic Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

�������� El Canciller ruso se reunió con el Viceprimer ministro cubano, Ricardo Cabrisas.



�� Serguéi Lavrov: Rusia, Cuba y otros estados afines se oponen a esa línea [de EEUU de dictar a los demás] a través de la defensa del derecho internacional.



�� https://t.co/tYvsfPFSPf pic.twitter.com/MbXF5v9JdQ — Cancillería Rusia ���� (@mae_rusia) June 16, 2022

The Russian Foreign Minister met with the Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Ricardo Cabrisas. Sergey Lavrov: Russia, Cuba and other like-minded states are opposed to that line [of the U.S. dictating to others] through the defense of international law.

The 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which runs from June 15 to 18, has as its theme "New Opportunities in a New World." SPIEF is a space for dialogue that fosters cooperation and debate on the main economic issues affecting Russia, emerging markets and the world in general.

It includes four main thematic areas centered on the global and Russian economy, the social and technological agenda, and the development of human potential.

"The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains one of the largest and most prominent business events in the world," according to the executive secretary of the forum's organizing committee.