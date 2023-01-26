    • Live
Tokyo to Ban Exports of Radioactive Material to Russia

    File photo taken on Nov. 12, 2011 shows the exterior of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. | Photo: Xinhua

Published 26 January 2023 (4 hours 44 minutes ago)
The Japanese government will ban exports to Russia of radioactive materials, vaccines and medical equipment, and robots as part of a new package of sanctions against Moscow over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said Friday.

The ban will also include equipment for nuclear facilities, oil and natural gas exploration, and various chemicals, including tear gas and fingerprint powder.

The measures will take effect on February 3.

In turn, the Japanese Foreign Ministry added that Japan is imposing export restrictions on 49 Russian companies and organizations.

In addition, Tokyo is freezing the assets of 22 individuals "involved in the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol and directly related to the destabilization of Ukraine."

Specifically, the list of sanctioned individuals includes Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, Deputy Prime Ministers Andrei Belousov and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, and Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Ela Pamfilova.

The list also includes Russian truck, bus and engine manufacturer KAMAZ, aircraft manufacturer Irkut, and Moscow-based missile manufacturer and supplier Avangard.

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
