Moscow Introduces New COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge in Cases

Employers in Moscow will be required to have at least 30 percent of their employees working remotely from Oct. 25 to Feb. 25.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday announced a series of new restrictions aimed at preventing a further spread of the coronavirus.

Residents of the capital over the age of 60 and those suffering from chronic illnesses will be required to self-isolate from Oct. 25 to Feb. 25, the mayor said on his blog, adding that they are nonetheless allowed to take walks or exercise outdoors.

The aforementioned measures do not apply to elderly or chronically ill residents that have had the coronavirus within the last six months or have been vaccinated.

In addition, the mayor said employers in Moscow will be required to have at least 30 percent of their employees working remotely during the same period. All employees over the age of 60 and those suffering from chronic diseases are required to transition to remote work as well.

This requirement does not apply to those who are vaccinated, those that have already recovered from COVID-19, and those working at medical and defense organizations or some other strategic industries.

Meanwhile, 80 percent of employees working in the service sector will be required to receive at least one dose of vaccine by Dec. 1 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.