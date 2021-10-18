Dominicans Are Requested Vaccination Card To Enter Public Places

This policy seeks to encourage citizens who have so far resisted COVID-19 immunization to receive their vaccines and halt contagions.

By order of the Health Ministry, from Monday, the Dominican Republic’s inspectors will verify that over-12-years-old citizens present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a recent PCR negative test to enter public places.

This policy seeks to encourage citizens who have so far resisted COVID-19 immunization to receive their vaccines and halt contagions amid the ending of the curfew. For people who cannot receive the vaccine for medical reasons, health authorities will grant a special permit to enter public establishments.

The non-compliance with this policy will result in fines ranging from US$200 to US$200,000 and the temporary closure of the facilities, the Health Ministry stressed.

In the Santo Domingo subway, citizens "have behaved excellently,” health inspector Luis Ventura told the EFE agency. However, citizen Manuel Nuñez rejected this policy when he tried to enter a bank.



#DOMREPUBLIC: On Sunday, Tourism Minister David Collado announced that the Dominican Republic surpassed pre-pandemic reception levels of tourists in September when 365,544 travelers arrived in his country. pic.twitter.com/xAQm2Feave — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) October 11, 2021

"I do not come here to commit a crime. I am a client, and if I cannot enter, the bank should give me all my money back," Nuñez told EFE after confessing that he has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but that he intends to do so "later". Foreigner citizens will not have to present a COVID-19 vaccination card or a PCR test negative to enter this Caribbean country. However, tourists who visit bars, restaurants or attend public events must comply with the Health Minister’s protocols.

So far, about 6,290,568 Dominicans have received a first dose of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, or CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccines, and 46,8 percent of the population have been fully immunized against this disease.

As of Oct. 18, this Caribbean country had reported 370,451 coronavirus cases and 4,087 related deaths, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours.