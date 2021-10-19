Millionaire Ransom Demanded for Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti

The kidnapping occurred on Saturday, as confirmed by the organization Christian Aid Ministries, to which the missionaries belong.

The armed group responsible for the kidnapping of the 17 missionaries of American and Canadian nationality in Haiti asked for a ransom of 17 million dollars for their liberation, according to the Haitian Minister of Justice, Litz Quitel.

According to Quitel's information, the Haitian gang is asking 1 million dollars for each one of the kidnapped for their liberation, which makes a total of 17 million dollars.

The Justice Minister emphasized that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Haitian Police are in contact with the kidnappers, however, negotiations could last days or weeks.

In this sense, Quitel indicated that they are trying to free the hostages without paying the ransom, because, according to the Minister, the money in the hands of the kidnappers will be used for more weapons and ammunition.

The group of kidnapped people includes five children, the youngest just eight months old and others of 3, 6, 14 and 15 years old; it was reported over the weekend, shortly after the kidnapping.

In addition, 16 of the kidnapped are Americans and one of Canadian origin, but there are several Haitians captured, whose number is not known, nor is it clear that they were part of the ransom demand.

Civil society has criticized the permanence of Christian Aid Ministries, which they accuse of sexual abuse.

Most businesses, schools, public administration and others in Port-au-Prince have closed their doors due to the increase in kidnappings and murders, mainly in the capital.