Chile: Military Deployed As Protesters Demand Aid Amid COVID-19

After protests in Santiago, Chile earlier this week to demand food and work in the midst of the quarantine, military forces were deployed in several areas of this capital Tuesday.

Hundreds of residents of the community El Bosque confronted riot police with sticks and stones, at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise, as just in 24 hours the level of contagion increased by 55 percent.

"People don't have jobs, they don't have money and they don't have food," complained Monica Sepulveda, an unemployed 46-year-old security guard, who joined in the chants of "We are hungry," "We need to work, we need some help to come," uttered by the rest of the protesters, who faced dozens of military personnel and army trucks.

According to protesters, the Chilean government promises aid that does not come. On the other hand, Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said that the government of Sebastian Piñera is doing everything possible to help the lower social classes.

"We're seeing what we call a social pandemic. It leads to unemployment, lack of resources, and worst of all, it leads to hunger. That is why the president is taking a series of measures, so that hunger does not strike the most dispossessed," he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the number of infections in the country rose to 49,579, with 3,520 positive cases on one day. This is the largest daily increase in the South American nation since the beginning of the pandemic.