Chile Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

The Chilean Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, reported on Sunday that in the South American country 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in 24 hours, representing the largest daily increase recorded since the pandemic began.

Of the 1,647 cases accounted for, 1,406 are symptomatic and 241 did not report any signs. With that total figure, Chile reaches 28,866 cases nationwide.

In Chile, the largest previous daily rise had been registered on May 7, with 1,533 new cases.

As for the number of fatalities, eight were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 312.

Mañalich also confirmed during the daily balance of the behavior of the pandemic in the South American nation that 13,112 people have recovered.

The head of the Health Ministry said that a pilot plan has been started to apply a rapid test in the nation to detect the presence of antibodies to Covid-19 in the population.

The measure began at the El Carmen Hospital, in the municipality of Maipú, in the Santiago region, and has included health personnel.

On Mother's Day, the minister also called for the care of women who give birth to life, respecting quarantine measures.

"We have to take care of our mothers, respect the quarantine measures, wear masks and send a special greeting to all of them, including many of them working and who give meaning to our lives," he said.