Chile: COVID-19 Forces Extension of Capital Quarantine

Mayors of the communes said that will enter into the quarantine and described the measures as positive, but late.

Chile's government on Monday expanded the areas of the capital with total quarantine, in view of the explosive increase of new Covid-19 case in the city.

Beginning on Tuesday at 10:00 pm local time, four municipalities in the Metropolitan Region, comprising almost one million inhabitants, will enter into total quarantine for the next seven days.



The total quarantine will be in the municipalities of Cerrillos, Quilicura, Recoleta, and Santiago Centro, in this last one extended to all its territory.

The cities of Antofagasta and Mejillones, in the north of the country, will also enter into total quarantine.

"Recoleta", "cerrillos", "santiago" y "quilicura"



Debido a que en una extraordinaria cadena nacional el ministro de salud decreto cuarentena total en 4 comunas de la region metropolitana desde el martes a las 22:00 pic.twitter.com/RsdEcnLWRe — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@tendencia_chile) May 3, 2020

"Recoleta, Cerrillos, Santiago and Quilicura. The Minister of Health decreed total quarantine in 4 communes of the metropolitan region from Tuesday at 22h00, local time."

President Sebastian Piñera's decision came after an extraordinary meeting held on Sunday in the capital.

On Sunday, the country's health authorities announced that another 1,228 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected people to 19,663.

Of these new patients, 81 percent are in the Metropolitan Region.

After the measures were announced, the mayors of the communes that will enter into quarantine described the measures as positive, but late.

The government's measures have focused on reactivating economic activity, giving the false image that the situation is improving.