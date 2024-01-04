Argentine Judges Temporarily Suspend Milei's Labor Reform

On Wednesday, the National Appeals Chamber of Labor temporarily suspended the labor reform included in the decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) signed by Argentine President Javier Milei on December 20.

Judges Andrea Garcia Vior and Alejandro Sudera issued a precautionary measure requested by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) which nullifies the changes in labor matters that had come into effect on December 29.

Last week, the CGT carried out a mobilization against the DNU and asked the Judiciary to halt the labor changes that Milei wanted to impose by decree. The La Rioja Governor Ricardo Quintela also asked the Supreme Court to declare his decree unconstitutional.

"The judicial resolution puts a stop to a regressive labor reform... They will not defeat us as long as we remain united," CGT posted, confirming that Argentinians will hold a half-day general strike and a march to the Congress on January 24.

Los farmacéuticos argentinos se suman a las protestas en contra del megadecreto de Milei | EL PAÍS Argentina https://t.co/6b2oBJnE4f — Av Aleksandr (@abbaleksandr) January 2, 2024

The text reads, "Argentine pharmacists join the protests against Milei's megadecree."

To counter this setback, the Milei Government will appeal the decision of the Labor Chamber to suspend the labor chapter of the decree of necessity and urgency.

"The Attorney General will appeal the precautionary measure of the Labor Chamber that suspends the DNU labor chapter… and will request the incompetence of that jurisdiction," the Presidency stated, arguing that the Labor Chamber’s resolution "contradicts all the rulings issued so far in the country" on the matter.

The Milei administration maintains that the Labor Chamber’s decision ignores the criterion adopted by other courts that sent the case to a “natural and universal judge” with the powers to address any matter related to federal administrative litigation.

In fact, the decision of the labor tribunal was not unanimous, as Judge Dora Gonzalez proposed sending the case to the Administrative Litigation Chamber to determine which jurisdiction should handle the case.

Milei's proposed reform includes changes in labor lawsuits, the extension of probation periods in companies, the reduction of pregnancy leave, a decrease in pension contributions, a reduction in worker compensation, and a reduction in fines for companies with deficient worker registries.