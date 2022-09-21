Migrants at Martha's Vineyard File Class Action Against Florida

Several Republican governors have relocated migrants to northern parts of the United States in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

A group of migrants to the United States filed a class action lawsuit on Tuesday against Florida officials who sent them to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleged that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's transportation secretary "impermissibly interfered with the Federal Government's exclusive control over immigration in furtherance of an unlawful goal and a personal political agenda."

Last week, DeSantis sent two planes of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard to "facilitate the transport of illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions."

He is among several Republican governors who have relocated migrants to northern parts of the United States in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

We sent this billboard truck to Ron DeSantis’ event in Boca Raton with a video showing the lawyers representing the migrants who were sent to Martha’s Vineyard detailing the lies that were told to these people. We will shame DeSantis wherever he goes. pic.twitter.com/WhHHT3yKGK — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) September 21, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also sent thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago while Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has bused individuals to the U.S. capital. Democrats accussed the Republicans of using the migrants as political pawns.

Reports that a plane carrying migrants was heading to Biden's home state of Delaware drew wide attention on Tuesday. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the Biden administration was aware of the reports that a plane was heading to Delaware.

"We've been closely coordinating with the folks in Delaware, the officials in Delaware," Jean-Pierre said, adding that they had not been in touch with DeSantis.