Mexican Zapatistas Donate Art Works to Open Arms

The Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid is negotiating the purchase of art pieces from Mexico's Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN).

These are three canoes, an embroidery and a video that have been exhibited since last year in the Spanish museum, waiting for the Culture Ministry to authorize the procedures for their purchase. The pieces are part of "Another World is Possible," a collection that includes stories of political dissidence produced by Zapatista insurgents.

The colorful canoes made of cedar and mahogany have images that represent the memory of Mayan peoples and the daily life of Mexican Indians. They arrived in Spain in 2021 aboard La Montaña, a ship through which the EZLN undertook an international tour.

The works of art are valued at around 25,000 euros and would be acquired by "Pallasos in Rebellion," a Spanish foundation in solidarity with the Mexican Indigenous peoples.

If the art works purchase comes to fruition, the EZLN will donate the money to Open Arms, the NGO that rescues migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. "This is a gesture of solidarity, an international embrace between human rights defenders," the Zapatistas pointed out.



AÚN ESTAMOS VIVOS!!! Historias de amor verdadero… el EZLN dona beneficios de vender unas canoas a @openarms_fund https://t.co/dJRupcFKX0 — Jose Ajero (@Jose_Ajero) September 7, 2022

The tweet reads, "We are still alive!!! Stories of true love... The EZLN donates proceeds from selling some canoes to the Open Arms Fund. The donation was appreciated by Open Arms."

News about the donation reached the Open Arms activists on Sept.5 as they were sailing on the Astral, their first rescue vessel.

"We want to express that your supportive embrace has reached us with the planetary winds, those that blow from the Mexican southeast mountains to the Mediterranean. It has renewed our enthusiasm and animated our ship's sails, which are worn by so many and so hard missions," Open Arms said.

"Your embrace moves and honors all of us: the crew, the volunteers, and the families that resist on the mainland and wait for their daughters, partners, sisters, or brothers to return home safely after each mission at sea."

