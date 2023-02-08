Microb Resistance To Drugs May Cause 10 Million Deaths By 2050

"Antimicrobials save lives, but their use has to be measured. The more exposed microbes are to pharmaceuticals, the more likely they are to adapt to them": UNEPexpert Carvalho.

On Tuesday, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned that up to 10 million people could die annually by 2050 because of the resistance that microorganisms have developed to antimicrobial drugs.

"Antimicrobials save lives, but their use has to be measured. The more exposed microbes are to pharmaceuticals, the more likely they are to adapt to them," stated Leticia Carvalho, head of the UNEP Marine and Sweet Water Branch.

Intended to kill or inhibit the growth of pathogens, antimicrobial drugs comprise antibiotics, fungicides, antiviral agents, and antiparasitics, most of which are excreted into the environment as active substances.

"The same factors that cause environmental degradation are aggravating the problem of antimicrobial resistance," Carvalho lamented, noting that the mistreatment of wastewater and the deficiency of sewer systems prompt pathogens to interact with pharmaceuticals and develop resistance to them.