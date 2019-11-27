UNEP Warns 3.2 C Temperature Rise Despite Paris Agreement

The UN entity for climate change informed that theres a critical situation and there must be a collective effort to reduce emissions by 7.6 percent a year between 2020 and 2030 to keep global temperatures under 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

The United Nations warned Tuesday that despite countries fulfilling their commitements to the Paris Agreement, the average global temperature will rise 3.2 C by the end of the century, even though it was sought to reduce under 1.5 C above preindustrial levels.

The Environment Programme (UNEP) of the world organization qualified the findings of this subject as “bleak” on its annual Emission Gap Report, which analyses current climate change policies and how they diverge from the kind of measures that need to be adopted to curb global warming.

The report explains that there must be a collective effort to reduce emissions by 7.6 percent a year between 2020 and 2030 to keep global temperatures under 1.5C above preindustrial levels; what represents a fivefold increase in the efforts initially set out by the Paris Agreement.

“Our collective failure to act early and hard on climate change means we now must deliver deep cuts to emissions – over 7 percent each year, if we break it down evenly over the next decade,” Inger Anderson, UNEP'S Executive Director, acknowledged on the matter.

�� We're on perilous ground ��



We are on track for a temperature rise of over 3°C. This would bring mass extinctions & large parts of the planet would be uninhabitable.



We need to supercharge our #ClimateAction ambition NOW to close the #EmissionsGap: https://t.co/AQiWUdGdqQ pic.twitter.com/1yJrJWFqoe — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) November 26, 2019

For instance, China was responsible for 13 gigatons of Carbon Dioxide and other greenhouse gasses but the Asian giant, the world’s second-largest economy, is not yet obliged to reduce its emissions in absolute terms as per the Paris Agreement due to its status as a developing country. Second in regards to emissions was the United States with six gigatons. Not to be ignored that its president, Donald Trump, withdrew the country from the international legislation in 2017.



“We need quick wins to reduce emissions as much as possible in 2020, then stronger Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to kick-start the major transformations of economies and societies. We need to catch up on the years in which we procrastinated,” Anderson emphasized.

The #EmissionsGap interactive shares the 4️⃣ numbers that hold the fate of so many in balance.



What are they and how are we doing? Find out here: https://t.co/oF0qVe1Our pic.twitter.com/BbieqDqmSY — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) November 27, 2019

UNEP also said that if current trends continued, then global temperatures could rise by 3.9 C, although pledges to reduce emissions, such as the European Union’s target to curb them by 40 percent by 2030, could limit it to 3.2C, which is still insufficient.

The UN’s Secretary General, António Guterres, expressed that there has never been a more important time to listen to the science: “Failure to heed these warnings and take drastic action to reverse emissions means we will continue to witness deadly and catastrophic heatwaves, storms and pollution.”

Recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change special reports said there would be dire consequences of inaction if the global temperature rises are not held below the 1.5C target.

We are in a #ClimateEmergency. We have seen more climate disasters, rising temperatures and people displaced by climate impacts. Young people are calling for more #ClimateAction. At #COP25 in Madrid it’s #TimeForAction pic.twitter.com/rt7f9Ll1a5 — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) November 27, 2019

The UNEP report on the emissions gap will be used as a template for discussions at the upcoming Climate Summit, COP25, meeting in Madrid, conducted under the presidency this year of Chile. Although, it was informed that President Sebastian Piñera will not attend the event.

"Piñera will not come to the COP, he has transmitted the urgency of work in Chile, so he will stay there," Minister of Environment Carolina Schmidt confirmed at a breakfast with her Spanish counterpart, Teresa Ribera, in which they gave details of the preparation of this meeting, which will be held from December 2 to 13.