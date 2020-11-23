Michigan Certifies Biden Win As Trump Authorizes His Transition

In the most recent defeat for Trump's unfounded attempts to claim widespread voter fraud in the November 3 elections, Michigan's Board of State Canvassers, comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats, confirmed Biden's victory in the state.

Biden, who won the state by 2.8% points and claimed its 16 electoral votes, blew Trump away in Wayne County, where Detroit is located, by 330,000 votes, in stark contrast to Trump's claims that the county was where highest levels of fraud occurred.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter account today, Trump made a significant statement authorizing the General Services Administration (GSA) administrator to begin with the initial proceedings for a transition of power to the Biden Administration, which will assume office on January 20, 2021.

While Trump has still not formally conceded or admitted electoral defeat and continues to wage legal challenges and other maneuvers to discredit Biden's victory and hold on to the illusion of a second term, his authorization for the initiation of preliminary protocols is a first, albeit tenuous, sign of his recognition of defeat.

Trump said in his two-part tweet: "I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or GSA employees. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done concerning initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."

#USElections2020 | #Trump says he will allow initial protocols for the transition of power.https://t.co/xqJxn5WhXh — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 23, 2020

In a letter to Joe Biden from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, she alludes to the Trump campaign's legal defeats in various states where he claimed fraud, asserting that in light of this information, her agency has decided to grant the president-elect funds and other resources to begin a peaceful transition of power.

While high-level Republicans, former national security experts, and government administrators have been calling on Trump for the last two weeks to admit defeat and permit Biden's transition team to begin accessing sensitive national security briefings, his campaign has continued to invent false pretexts to claim voter fraud and illegitimate results, including placing blame on former Venezuelan President, the late Commander Hugo Chavez, an allegation from which the Trump campaign has since distanced itself after becoming the laughing stock of the Internet.

After this fiasco, the attorney who made the false claim last Thursday, Sidney Powell, was removed from the Trump legal team—only one of the numerous recent attempts his campaign has made to contest what now appears to be a seemingly inevitable transition towards a Biden presidency.