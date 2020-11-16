Biden on Trump's Transition Blocks: ‘More People May Die’

President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday “more people may die” if outgoing President Donald Trump continues to block efforts to plan for a U.S. transition of power as the coronavirus pandemic worsens added that he would not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Biden also said business and labor leaders had shown willingness to cooperate to fix the pandemic-battered U.S. economy but stressed COVID-19 first must be brought under control and urged Congress to pass relief legislation.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, is warning that a lack of coordination between outgoing and incoming administrations puts American lives at greater risk from the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The number of US coronavirus cases passed 11 million on Sunday, one million more than a week ago, while hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” said Dr. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been through multiple presidential transitions during 36 years of government service.

The Democratic president-elect delivered a speech and took questions from journalists in Wilmington, Delaware, after consulting with the CEOs of top U.S. companies and labor leaders on Monday. He also welcomed further progress in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Biden’s outreach to vaccine manufacturers comes as the coronavirus pandemic in the US has entered perhaps its most dangerous phase. The US is adding about one million new cases a week, and deaths averaged 820 a day as of Saturday, a 33-percent increase in just two weeks.

Trump’s refusal to accept that he lost the election means the Biden team lacks a clear picture of the government's groundwork for a mass vaccination campaign that will last the better part of next year, says Biden’s chief of staff, Ron Klain.