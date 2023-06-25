Barbados PM Mottley Holds Talks With Chinese Premier Li

They signed cooperation documents on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the blue economy, medical and health care, and news media.

On Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who is on an official visit in Beijing.

"Barbados is a good friend and partner of China in the Caribbean region," he pointed out, noting that the Asian nation is ready to work with Barbados to promote the joint construction of a high-quality Belt and Road, and enhance exchanges and cooperation related to the economy, trade, culture and other fields.

China encourages its enterprises to invest and do business in Barbados, stands ready to import more competitive products from Barbados, and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity for Barbados' economic and social development, Li said.

China is willing to seek solutions to support developing countries as they accelerate their energy transformation and achieve sustainable development, he noted.

For her part, the Barbadian Prime Minister Mottley said that her nation attaches great importance to the development of relations with China, a country that sent medical teams and equipment to the Caribbean island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Barbados is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of agriculture, energy, infrastructure construction, poverty reduction, tourism, culture and education, and jointly tackle climate change and other global challenges," she said.

Barbados opposes "decoupling and breaking the chain," and supports maintaining the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and maintaining the stability of international production and supply chains.

After the talks, they jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the blue economy, local cooperation, medical and health care, and news media.