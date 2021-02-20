Mexico Welcomes First Gas Shipments, Texas Pipelines Reopen

After pressure from Mexican authorities, on Friday Texas governor Greg Abbot reversed and canceled a ban on shipping fuel to North of Mexico, which imports over 30 percent of its gas from Texas.

The first shipments of liquefied natural gas arrived in Mexico as part of the government response to tackle the supply interruption from Texas due to a snow storm that froze the pipelines.

After pressure from Mexican authorities, on Friday Texas governor Greg Abbot reversed and canceled a ban on shipping fuel to North of Mexico, which imports over 30 percent of its gas from Texas. This while gas exports from the U.S. to the region are increasing as pipelines open.

El Sistema Eléctrico Nacional opera con normalidad cubriendo el 100% de los usuarios.



En las próximas semanas evita consumos de luz innecesarios y sigue las siguientes recomendaciones:#ApoyaUnPocoApagaUnFoco pic.twitter.com/Qw1SisiUey — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) February 19, 2021

"The National Electric System is operating normally, covering 100% of users. In the coming weeks, avoid unnecessary electricity consumption and follow the following recommendations."

The federal government said that at least two shipments are expected from Asia in the coming days. Also, according to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Mexico signed 24 gas supply contracts and 18 transportation contracts with US suppliers, most of them from Texas.

Local media outlets report that 22 people have died in Texas and North of Mexico due to the snowstorm, with temperatures below -15 degrees Celsius. Mexican authorities reported that 100 percent of the power had been restored.