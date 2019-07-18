Mexico Rejects the Presence of Venezuelan Opposition at the OAS

The delegations of Nicaragua, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Surinam, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bolivia also rejected the presence of the Venezuelan opposition in the OAS.

Mexico, along with nine countries in the region, challenged on Thursday the presence of representatives of the Venezuelan opposition in the General Assembly of the Organization of American States ( OAS ), which is being held in Medellin, Colombia.

After the accreditation of said delegation, headed by the deputy of the Venezuelan right Julio Borges, Mexico requested that the following be included in the minutes and documents of the 49th Session of the Assembly :

"In view of the inconsistencies and irregularities identified in the report of the Secretary General's credentials to the General Assembly, which lack a legal basis and run counter to the founding documents of the OAS , Mexico reserves the right to question the validity all acts and decisions emanating from the General Assembly of the OAS , the Permanent Council or any subsidiary body of the organization or affecting other organisms. "

Against the assistance of a Venezuelan opposition, delegations from Nicaragua, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago and Bolivia also objected. In addition, Uruguay withdrew from the session.