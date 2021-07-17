Mexico Reaffirms His Rejection to US Blockade Against Cuba

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrad warned that this ihumane policy is causing serious impacts on the country's population.

Speaking at a press conference at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on Friday, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reaffirmed his country's rejection of the U.S. unilateral blockade against Cuba.

He highlighted that the U.S. inhumane measure against the Caribbean island and other countries were causing "serious impacts" on the population while worsening these nations' humanitarian situation.

Referring to Cuba's assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, he thanked the support offered by the Medical Henry Reeve brigade that worked for over six months in Mexico DF.

On Friday, 97 Cuban doctors returned to their homeland after helping 1,165 COVID-19 Mexican patients.

Ebrard recalled that the UN General Assembly approved overwhelmingly a resolution demanding the cease of the U.S. economic blockade last month.

This resolution obtained 184 votes in favor, two against (U.S. and Israel), and three abstentions (Colombia, Brazil, and Ukraine).

Mexico has received 590 Cuban doctors since the start of the pandemic in the country in March last year.