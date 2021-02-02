Mexico To Immunize 80 Percent of Its Population in Sixth Months

Mexico signed deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, the Chinese Cansino vaccine, and Russia's Sputnik V alongside those corresponding to the COVAX facility.

Mexico will immunize 104 million citizens in the next sixth months as the country expects 174 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, authorities announced on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that the country would complete its vaccination campaign. "So, that we are going to have the vaccines, we are going to have them; that Mexico has a complete portfolio, like almost no other country, is also a fact," the official said.

"The joint work of the @GovMX allows Mexico to position itself and efficiently take advantage of the early entry into the world of #Vaccines against #COVID19: @HLGatell. #ConferenciaMatutina #ElPulsoDelaSalud."

Mexico signed deals to purchase COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, the Chinese Cansino vaccine, and Russia's Sputnik V alongside those corresponding to the COVAX facility. This way, the government plans to immunize its 127 million population free of charge.

Also, Ebrard reported that the Chinese-Canadian vaccine Cansino concluded phase 3 of the clinical trial, and its preliminary results are promising.

"Cansino has completed the phase 3 recruitment and submitted the first safety cutoff to the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC). The vaccine was shown to have no serious adverse events. After this, the data will continue to be analyzed to present the full report in the coming days." the Foreign Secretary added.



