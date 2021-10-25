Mexican Ex-President Peña-Nieto Is Branded a Thief

“Everyone has what is deserved. You will not be the exception, Peña-Nieto. You will pay for all your crimes,” a protester said.

Mexico’s President Enrique Peña-Nieto (2012-2018) was branded "a thief" when he and his girlfriend Tania Ruiz left a luxury hotel in Rome due to his corruption scandals. The video showing their departure has gone viral on social media.

"Peña-Nieto stood waiting for his taxi when I recognized him. He didn’t know how to hide and just poked his head out to look at me. I know a president deserves respect, but citizens deserve it too," a user identified as Karen Y. TV3. tweeted.

She also shared that other people joined her claims after recognizing Peña-Nieto and assured him that his next destination would be a prison. "Peña-Nieto, you will pay for all your crimes," a protester said.

According to the Mexican Attorney’s General Office, Peña-Nieto accepted millionaire bribes from transnational private companies, which sought to exploit this Latin American country's oil and mineral energy wealth.



To return this “favor,” Peña-Nieto ordered Finance Secretary Luis Videgaray and the Mexican oil company PEMEX Director Emilio Lozoya to pass some of this money to 354 lawmakers and 96 senators, thanks to whom an Energy Reform bill was approved in 2013 to allow such private companies to exploit Mexican resources. Peña-Nieto was also accused of having accepted a US$100 million bribe from drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, who was sentenced in 2019 to life imprisonment in ADMAX prison in Colorado. "Peña-Nieto used his system of criminal power to arrive to office and perpetuate himself. Despite all the evidence against him, he continues to reject our accusations," the Attorney’s General Office condemned.