'Mexico Is Not Helping Us' Trump Says

The U.S. President accuses Mexico of not providing enough aid to contain the pandemic and to build the border wall.

The U.S. President Trump Sunday pointed out that Mexico has not provided enough aid to contain the pandemic, for he has been the only one building the border wall.

“Why don’t they talk about Mexico, which is not helping us? All I can say is that thank God I built almost the entire wall, because if I didn’t have the wall above we would have a much bigger problem with Mexico,” he said in an interview with the Fox News

While the mortality rate from COVID-19 is 42.83 per every 100,000 inhabitants, it just 30.82 in Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

After visiting the White House on July 8, Mexic's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) said he was very satisfied with the meeting and thanked Trump for his respect.

Even on the issue of COVID, Trump’s favorite scapegoat is Mexico—and his solution: the border wall. https://t.co/S33S38tjDe — Luz Johanna Pérez Borbón (@luzjohannaperez) July 20, 2020

However, Trump has insisted on his hostile attitude towards Mexico and its immigrants, presuming the construction of his border wall.

Previously, on several occasions, Lopez Obrador has stressed that he will not confront Trump about the wall he builds on the border, pointing out that Mexico should be a friend of the U.S.

As of Monday morning, the United States had reported 3,925,360 COVID-19 cases and 143,493 deaths.