Mexico: Free Healthcare for People Without Social Security

Health services in Mexico are free of charge for all the population, including people without social security, according to a decree implemented on Tuesday by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The decree establishes that federal hospitals will determine consultation, medical procedures, or additional diagnostic studies in high specialty facilities and national institutes of health that rely on the federal government.

Hoy se publicó en el @DOF_SEGOB un acuerdo del secretario Jorge Alcocer, que establece que los servicios en Institutos de Salud, Hospitales Federales y Hospitales Regionales de Alta Especialidad serán gratuitos para personas sin seguridad social.



"Today was published in the @DOF_SEGOB an agreement by Secretary Jorge Alcocer, which establishes that the services in Health Institutes, Federal Hospitals and Regional Hospitals of High Specialty will be free for people without social security."

The decree aims at encouraging over 50 percent of the population who does not have social security to access the service. Before the decree, these people had to pay back for receiving attention in public health centers.

“The details of the costs and the administrative implications of removing the fees were analyzed, and it was verified that the recovery that federal hospitals have, including the National Institutes of Health, is a relatively minor recovery and instead for the person who uses services can be a very important barrier to access,” the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell explained during a press conference.