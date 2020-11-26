Mexico: Ex-Official Videgaray Rejects New Corruption Allegations

He has been connected with a system of phantom companies used to divert resources through state and private agencies and public universities.

Mexico's Former Finance Secretary Luis Videgaray rejected accusations linking him to the "Master Scam", a corruption case that took place during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

The new accusations were made by Sergio Arturo Rodriguez, a lawyer who defends former Social Development Minister Rosario Robles.

According to Rodriguez, Videgaray ordered the diversion of public resources to finance four electoral campaigns of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Rodriguez also informed that the Attorney General's Office (FGR) will have the collaboration of Robles who will testify against Videgaray.

Robles is being held in Santa Martha Acatitla women's prison for the crime of misuse of public service and omission to report the diversion of over US$282 million.

"Rosario Robles will be able to say many things, but what she will not be able to do is prove lies. I had no direct or indirect participation in the so-called 'Master Scam', much less benefit from that alleged mechanism," Videgaray stressed.

"I deeply regret that Robles chooses to accuse me without grounds in order to try to free her legal situation... desperation cannot be a justification for lying and incriminating innocent people. That should not be the way to get the truth."

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has an open investigation for acts of corruption against Videgaray following accusations supported by the former director of Mexican oil company PEMEX Emilio Lozoya who connected him to the case of bribes given by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to Mexican officials and politicians between 2012 and 2014.

According to Lozoya, Videgaray would have used Odebrecht's money to finance a smear campaign against the opposition candidates Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Josefina Vazquez Mota in 2012.