Mexico: Intelectual Victor Flores Passes Away at the Age of 88

Former President of Mexico's National Council for Culture Victor Flores Olea (1988-1992) passed away on Sunday at the age of 88.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador extended his condolences and those of his government to Flores' family.

Flores was born in the Mexican state of Toluca. He was professor and director of the School of Political and Social Sciences at the Autonomous Univesity (UNAM), ambassador to the former Soviet Union, representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and sub-secretary for Multilateral Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was also Undersecretary of Culture in the Ministry of Public Education (1977- 1978), Vice President of Mexico's Commission for UNESCO, and representative to the United Nations in 1994.

"We commemorate the 110th anniversary of the beginning of the Mexican Revolution, a major economic, political, social and cultural transformation carried out by thousands of women and men who built a more free, just and democratic country."

He received several recognitions such as the UNESCO Simon Bolivar Medal in 1983, the Academic Palms of the French Republic in 1977, the Cruzeiro Do Sul Order in 1977, and the Andres Bello Order in 1988.

Prior to this death, he was an academic at the UNAM Center for Interdisciplinary Research. "El Vampiro de la Colonia Roma" (The Vampire of the Roma Colony) published in 1979 is one of his most famous novels.

"I deeply regret the death of Victor Flores, an extraordinary man. An example of the entire cultural world, we will remember him for his generosity and consistency that gave him an impeccable career and life. My condolences to his family," Federal Secretary of Culture Alejandra Frausto tweeted.